How Much Does Double Glazing Cost?

When getting a price for your double glazing project, there are numerous aspects to consider. A price provided on a website or as a result of a calculator is unlikely to fully reflect the real cost of windows. Treat any of these figures as a rough guide only as there may be hidden costs associated.

A quote obtained from a website is typically full of fishhooks for a customer, as there are many components of a double glazing installation that an online quote just cannot convey.

A better method to approach a double glazing project is to complete a consultation. Exact requirements from a homeowner's standpoint, as well as what will work with the current home, can be determined and discussed using this approach. The advantage of this strategy is that a more comprehensive and accurate quote can be generated, while the homeowner gains a better understanding of what would work for their home. A detailed quote is essential to ensure that there are no surprises over the course of a double glazing installation. During the quoting process, there are some things to look out for that can affect the price. Examples of these are:

Materials

Scaffolding

Accessibility

Size, quantity, styles, and colours of frames

A well finished double glazing project can make a significant impact on the comfort of your house. We understand this, and we take satisfaction in proactively working with homeowners to find and design solutions that work for both them and their house.

With over 55,000 double glazed windows and doors installed around the Wellington region, we are able to provide specialised advice fit for the environment and residences of Wellington.

Our process begins with a consultation in your home to thoroughly grasp what you want to achieve from your project and to acquire a sense of your home. We can then create a bespoke quote for you, so you'll know precisely what's involved and how much to budget for your project.

To find out more and book your own consultation, get in touch today!