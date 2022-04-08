Health and Sports Recommend Working Out With a Partner

When you work out with a partner, you're likely to feel more motivated, as when you and your friend encourage each other, you’ll work harder (and get better results!). And there’s nothing wrong with a little friendly competition. You will also likely become more adventurous, as it’s easier to try new things with a partner. You may just find an activity you love, one that feels more like fun and less like a workout.

You will find your workout routine more consistent, as when someone else is counting on you to show up, you won’t want to let them down. However, to enjoy all those benefits, you’ll need the right workout partner, so look for someone with the same goals, schedule, and commitment you have; someone who makes you feel positive and inspires you to hit the trail or treadmill on a regular basis.

How do you find the right fit? Talk to friends, co-workers, neighbours, people at the gym, or find a partner closer to home: What about a hike with your dog, who thinks every walk is the best walk ever? Now quality time is also fitness time. Good move!

You already have your phone with you. Why not make it work? Try a social media workout app to connect with friends and others who share your goals and can help keep you motivated.

Even if you like to work out alone, changing things up with a partner every once in a while can help you work out harder and learn new things. You can switch back to solo workouts any time.

