AIR FORCE HERITAGE FLIGHT CONDUCTING NORTH ISLAND FLYPASTS

The Air Force Heritage Flight of New Zealand, featuring the Flight’s Avenger and Spitfire aircraft, will be in North Island skies, 9 April, starting at 9.30am, to mark the Royal New Zealand Air Force’s 85th Birthday. The Avenger will be leading two T6-C Texan II aircraft from the Central Flying School and the Spitfire over the locations listed below.

The flypasts will be conducted in accordance with Civil Aviation Rules, which allow flight down to 1000 feet over a built-up area.

Please note that timings are approximate and locations are weather dependent.

0930 Ohakea

0938 Wanganui (Victoria Ave)

0940 Kai Iwi Beach

0946 Waverley (State Highway H3)

0947 Patea (SH3)

0952 Hawera (High St)

0955 Eltham (SH3)

0957 Stratford (SH3)

0958 Midhirst (SH3)

1001 Inglewood (SH3)

1004 New Plymouth (East along waterfront from Ngamotu Beach)

1008 Waitara (McLean St)

1010 Urenui (SH3)

1013 Pukearuhe

1017 Mokau (Mokau River Inlet)

1025 Piopio (SH3)

1028 Te Kuiti (SH3)

1032 Otorohanga (SH3)

1036 Te Awamutu (SH3)

1039 Cambridge (Victoria St)

1042 Hamilton Airport

1043 Hamilton (following the Waikato River)

1046 Horotiu (Thermal Explorer Highway)

1047 Ngaruawahia (Thermal Explorer Highway)

1048 Taupiri (Thermal Explorer Highway)

1049 Huntly (Thermal Explorer Highway)

1052 Te Kauwhata (town centre)

1054 Meremere (town centre)

1056 Pokeno (town centre)

1059 Drury (town centre)

1101 Ardmore Airport

1102 Whitford (town centre)

1104 Howick (The Esplanade)

1107 Auckland CBD (waterfront)

1108 Te Atatu (waterfront)

1109 Whenuapai

The team will refuel at Whenuapai before departing for the return flight to Ohakea at 2pm.

1400 Whenuapai

1403 Okura River Mouth

1404 Torbay (waterfront)

1404 Browns Bay (waterfront)

1405 Mairangi Bay (waterfront)

1406 Lake Pupuke

1407 North Head (Maungauika/North Head Historic Reserve)

1407 Mission Bay (waterfront)

1408 Achilles Point (waterfront)

1408 Musick Point

1410 Beachlands (waterfront)

1411 Omana Beach (waterfront)

1411 Maraetai (waterfront)

1413 Kawakawa Bay (waterfront)

1414 Orere Point (waterfront)

1417 Whakatiwai

1417 Kaiaua (waterfront)

1422 Ngatea (town centre)

1430 Morrinsville (town centre)

1434 Matamata (SH24)

1444 Rotorua (War Memorial Park)

1454 Wairakei Village (town centre)

1456 Taupo (Lake Terrace)

1517 Napier (Marine Parade)

1519 Hastings (SH51)

1526 Otane (town centre)

1527 Waipawa (SH2)

1528 Waipukurau (SH2)

1531 Takapau (town centre)

1536 Dannevirke (SH2)

1541 Woodville (SH2)

1543 Ashhurst (Ashhurst Domain)

1549 Ohakea