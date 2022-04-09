infonews.co.nz
AIR FORCE HERITAGE FLIGHT CONDUCTING NORTH ISLAND FLYPASTS

Saturday 9 April 2022, 2:04AM
By New Zealand Defence Force
The Air Force Heritage Flight of New Zealand, featuring the Flight’s Avenger and Spitfire aircraft, will be in North Island skies, 9 April, starting at 9.30am, to mark the Royal New Zealand Air Force’s 85th Birthday. The Avenger will be leading two T6-C Texan II aircraft from the Central Flying School and the Spitfire over the locations listed below.

 

The flypasts will be conducted in accordance with Civil Aviation Rules, which allow flight down to 1000 feet over a built-up area. 

 

Please note that timings are approximate and locations are weather dependent. 

 

0930    Ohakea

0938    Wanganui (Victoria Ave)

0940    Kai Iwi Beach

0946    Waverley (State Highway H3)

0947    Patea (SH3)

0952    Hawera (High St)

0955    Eltham (SH3)

0957    Stratford (SH3)

0958    Midhirst (SH3)

1001    Inglewood (SH3)

1004    New Plymouth (East along waterfront from Ngamotu Beach)

1008    Waitara (McLean St)

1010    Urenui (SH3)

1013    Pukearuhe

1017    Mokau (Mokau River Inlet)

1025    Piopio (SH3) 

1028    Te Kuiti (SH3) 

1032    Otorohanga (SH3) 

1036    Te Awamutu (SH3)

1039    Cambridge (Victoria St)

1042    Hamilton Airport

1043    Hamilton (following the Waikato River)

1046    Horotiu (Thermal Explorer Highway)

1047    Ngaruawahia (Thermal Explorer Highway)

1048    Taupiri (Thermal Explorer Highway)

1049    Huntly (Thermal Explorer Highway)

1052    Te Kauwhata (town centre) 

1054    Meremere (town centre)

1056    Pokeno (town centre)

1059    Drury (town centre)

1101    Ardmore Airport

1102    Whitford (town centre)

1104    Howick (The Esplanade)

1107    Auckland CBD (waterfront)

1108    Te Atatu (waterfront)

1109    Whenuapai

 

The team will refuel at Whenuapai before departing for the return flight to Ohakea at 2pm.

 

1400    Whenuapai

1403    Okura River Mouth

1404    Torbay (waterfront)

1404    Browns Bay (waterfront)

1405    Mairangi Bay (waterfront)

1406    Lake Pupuke 

1407    North Head (Maungauika/North Head Historic Reserve)

1407    Mission Bay (waterfront)

1408    Achilles Point (waterfront)

1408    Musick Point

1410    Beachlands (waterfront)

1411    Omana Beach (waterfront)

1411    Maraetai (waterfront)

1413    Kawakawa Bay (waterfront)

1414    Orere Point (waterfront)

1417    Whakatiwai

1417    Kaiaua (waterfront)

1422    Ngatea (town centre)

1430    Morrinsville (town centre)

1434    Matamata (SH24)

1444    Rotorua (War Memorial Park)

1454    Wairakei Village (town centre)

1456    Taupo (Lake Terrace)

1517    Napier (Marine Parade)

1519    Hastings (SH51)

1526    Otane (town centre)

1527    Waipawa (SH2)

1528    Waipukurau (SH2)

1531    Takapau (town centre)

1536    Dannevirke (SH2)

1541    Woodville (SH2)

1543    Ashhurst (Ashhurst Domain)

1549    Ohakea
