Report From Agsafe

Finance: The dollar remained steady through the week as world markets adjust to higher inflation rates & the war in Eastern Europe. Putin is now threatening to shut of gas supplies to Europe while Biden opens up the USA oil reserves.

Wool: Wool prices remain in the doldrums with minor market fluctuations that seem to come to nothing.

Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: all meat schedules are steady with some minor intercompany changes noted. There is pressure to get boner cows off the farm as the drought bites in both Southland and the Waikato.

Dairy Prices: Dairy commodities are steady at the higher levels of recent months. There is some softening of the WMP prices which might be reflected in the g/DT overnight Tuesday/Wednesday. Expect an easing of prices.

Don’t forget to alter the clocks for tomorrow morning as daylight saving ends overnight. Check all the smoke alarms in all the houses on the farm. For those who are autumn calving make sure the calved cows have passed their withholding period times for the dry-cow treatments.

Quote: “For the great enemy of truth is very often not the lie – deliberate, contrived and dishonest – but the myth – persistent, persuasive, and unrealistic.” JFK 1962.

Need Help. If at any time you just want to talk about being isolated on your farm and to have a chat, just call me – no charges!! 027-2872886. Rural Support Trust 0800-787-245. Lifeline 0800-543354. Crisis TXT – HELP (4357)

