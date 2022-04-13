Highest annual food price increase in over 10 years

Food prices were 7.6 percent higher in March 2022 compared with March 2021, Stats NZ said today.



This was the largest increase since the year ended July 2011 when prices increased 7.9 percent, partly influenced by a GST increase from 12.5% to 15% in October 2010.



Food price increases were widespread in the year ended March 2022 with increases in all categories that we measure:

grocery food prices increased 6.7 percent

fruit and vegetable prices increased 18 percent

restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices increased 5.1 percent

meat, poultry, and fish prices increased 8.7 percent

non-alcoholic beverage prices increased 2.7 percent.

“Average prices for vegetables like tomatoes, broccoli, iceberg lettuce, and cabbage were notably higher than they were in March 2020 and 2021,” consumer prices manager Katrina Dewbery said.



