SquashFORWARD Series Kicks Off with Nations Cup in New Zealand

New Zealand will be the testing ground for a major initiative for squash with the launch of the SquashFORWARD Series, a sequence of new squash events intended to trial changes to the traditional competition and scoring formats used at tournaments on the PSA Tour as well as officially sanctioned WSF events.

The first new competition will be the Nations Cup, which will be held between November 3-6, 2022, in Tauranga, New Zealand, ahead of the New Zealand Open.

The Nations Cup will comprise eight teams of two players - one male and one female - from the same country to add a new dimension to the typical competition structure in squash.

The inaugural edition of the new mixed team competition, run by Squash New Zealand, will also feature an alternative scoring format which will be determined following engagement with the squash community who will be asked for their input in developing the sport.

Squash fans can vote on a series of proposed scoring formats, as well as make their own suggestions, via the PSA website until April 30.

“We’re excited to kick-start the SquashFORWARD Series with the Nations Cup and look forward to staging a pioneering event for squash in New Zealand later this year,” said Squash Media and Marketing, SMM Director and PSA Chief Executive Alex Gough.

“We want to bring together the squash community and enable our fans and players alike to have a say in how we develop the sport to further increase the interest in squash.”

Squash New Zealand Chief Executive Martin Dowson was happy to be involved in something revolutionary for the sport.

“We are thrilled to host the Nations Cup, which will feature a number of the world’s best players from around the globe and acts as a fascinating pre-cursor to the New Zealand Open, which will follow the event and be the biggest squash tournament ever to take place in our country.

“With Paul Coll and Joelle King, New Zealand is able to field a strong team, so it provides another great opportunity for local sports fans to watch these incredible athletes on home soil when they compete for their country.”

The Nations Cup - which will take place at the Trustpower Arena - will be broadcast live on SQUASHTV, as will the New Zealand Open, which features a men’s and women’s PSA World Tour Silver event at the same venue and will be held between November 8-13.

Details regarding further events under the SquashFORWARD Series banner will be announced in the next few months. .