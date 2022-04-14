Community at the heart of Coronet Peak's 75th anniversary programme

QUEENSTOWN

Coronet Peak’s 75th anniversary celebration programme features a line-up dedicated to the people and community that shaped New Zealand’s first commercial ski field.

From a night ski party and retro straight-ski race through to a gala dinner and alumni après ski function, the programme is jam-packed with nostalgic and ‘good time’ events (August 17 – 21, 2022).

Queenstown’s Coronet Peak Ski Area Manager Nigel Kerr is looking forward to what’s in store.

“It’s a great programme, with a variety of events, which will appeal to all ages who claim Coronet Peak as their home mountain.

“Our goal is to bring our community together to celebrate something we all know and love,” Kerr says.

The festivities kick off with a bang on Wednesday (August 17) – quite literally – with roots reggae band Katchafire, a night ski party and fireworks display.

Stories of Queenstown’s mountain will be shared at a ticketed gala and dinner through live interviews, storytelling, photos and footage. This will be an opportunity to get dressed up and connect with like-minded Coronet Peak loyalists from across the country.

For the many staff who have donned Coronet Peak uniform throughout the years, a special alumni après ski event will also be hosted – open to anyone who has worked at the Peak throughout the years.

It wouldn’t be an anniversary celebration without the appearance of a retro day and the chance to dust off straight skis to be used in a race.

“The straight ski race is going to be a challenge for all those who have forgotten just how much strength and skill it takes to turn those old planks - a truly retro moment,”

Kerr says.

The iconic ‘Dash for Cash’ event makes a return, a staple Peak event from the 90s. It was traditionally a ‘no-rules race’ where competitors were able to do anything they wanted, to complete an on-mountain course and win $1000. This time round the event will see the introduction of a few ground rules.

Other events include the Meadow Fresh Dog Derby, G H Mumm Champagne hosted brunch, long lunch and fashion show.

Tickets will be available at a later date.

August 17

Night Ski Party with fireworks – featuring Katchafire

August 18

Dash for Cash

G H Mumm Champagne Brunch at Heidi’s Hut

August 19

Retro Day

Straight Ski Race

G H Mumm Champagne Long Lunch and Fashion Show

Alumni Après Ski

August 20

Coronet Peak 75th anniversary celebration gala dinner

August 21

Meadow Fresh Dog Derby