Final Surf Life Saving patrols of the season set to take place over Easter

As the long weekend approaches lifeguards at several Northern and Eastern beaches are getting ready for their final patrols of the season over the Easter holiday.
Surf Life Saving New Zealand is asking the public to take extra care if they’re visiting a beach without lifeguards on patrol this Easter. Paul Dalton, Surf Life Saving New Zealand CEO says,
“Although the weather’s cooling down the beach is often a popular destination over Easter. As many of our lifeguard patrols across the country have already ended you should be aware of any dangers at the beach you’re heading to, don’t overestimate your abilities and if in doubt stay out of the water.”
He adds, “If you get into trouble call 111 and ask for the Police who can alert a Surf Lifesaving Search & Rescue Squad.”
Beachgoers can go to www.safeswim.org.nz to find out which beaches are patrolled and when lifeguards are on duty. The site also provides information on the hazards at a beach, such as strong wind or currents, to help plan a safe day out.
Beach Safety Messages
Easter Weekend Surf Lifesaving Patrols
Club
Bethells
Hot Water Beach
Karekare
Kariaotahi
Mangawhai Heads (Ocean Beach)
Muriwai
Ōmaha
Ōrewa
Piha
Raglan
Red Beach
Ruakākā
Sunset
United North Piha
Waipū Cove