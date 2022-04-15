Kelray Heating Launches in Canada

New Zealand outdoor heater manufacturer, Kelray Heating has recently released its range of infrared outdoor heaters in Canada.

Kelray created their line of heaters to solve a problem that was plaguing New Zealand home and business owners – the untimely deterioration of outdoor appliances. With most of the country’s major cities situated on the coast, the salt-heavy air severely impacted the product life of outdoor heaters.

“It was a costly problem – particularly for businesses”, explains Kelray Heating Director, Clive Menkin. “We found that all of the popular outdoor heaters available on the market were using 304-grade stainless steel. Unfortunately, this grade of stainless steel doesn’t fare well in saline environments, the kind we are used to seeing in New Zealand”.

Recognizing the need for a more robust outdoor heating solution, Kelray created the world’s first outdoor electric heater built entirely with 316 marine grade stainless steel. This bit of Kiwi ingenuity has paid off and Kelray Heaters are now a common sight in New Zealand homes, restaurants, bars, and businesses.

Now, building upon their homegrown success, the company have established their first offshore location in BC.

“Canada was the first choice for us”, says Menkin. “Conditions are comparable, with many of Canada’s major cities located seaside. We also heard similar complaints about the poor performance of heaters coming out of the US”.

The company also recognized an alignment of lifestyle between Kiwis and Canucks.

“Blessed with stunning natural landscapes, New Zealanders and Canadians both enjoy getting out and enjoying the great outdoors”, explains Menkin. “Dining and socializing outdoors is an important part of everyday life in both countries”.

When it comes to the durability of their product, Kelray is putting their money where their mouth is. The company are offering a five-year warranty – the world’s longest warranty for an outdoor electric infrared heater, on their entire outdoor heating range.

Kelray Heating Canada will be run by Menkin’s daughter and son-in-law with heaters being manufactured in New Zealand and sent to Canada for assembly.

“We are very excited to show home and business owners throughout Canada what our heaters can do!”