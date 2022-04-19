Search for overdue Torere fisherman continues

OPOTIKI

The search for a man that failed to return from a fishing trip on Sunday afternoon is due to continue this morning after efforts to locate him yesterday were unsuccessful.

Coastguard from Opotiki, Whakatane and Maketu will resume a search at sea in the Torere area this morning.

RNZAF Orion is also participating in the search from the air.

Police continue to ask that members of the public who may be on the shoreline from Torere through to Maketu today to be vigilant and report any sighting of the following items of interest.

A 100 litre white chilly bin, a red tote tank, wooden oars and a yellow life jacket.

Anyone who comes across any of these items is asked to contact Police on 105 quoting file number 220418/0391.