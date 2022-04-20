Group Home Builder Jalcon Homes chooses Chemistry to launch 'The Hibiscus Collection'

Westhaven Indie agency Chemistry has been selected as the agency of choice for Group Home Builder Jalcon Homes.

The appointment will see Chemistry develop the brand identity and roll out a marketing campaign in partnership with Lassoo Media to launch ‘The Hibiscus Collection’ by Jalcon, a new premium housing development located near Orewa on Auckland’s North Shore.

Deryn Newman, Marketing Manager for Jalcon Homes, says: “Chemistry really got under the skin of who we are as a business and how we are looking to differentiate ourselves. They used our heritage in contemporary design and elegant, premium quality homes to give our new Milldale development a brand identity that we all loved.”

“We are looking forward to launching ‘The Hibiscus Collection’ by Jalcon in May 2022 and seeing our design-led homes bring pleasure to new homeowners in Milldale.”

Targeting first time buyers, investors and older New Zealanders downsizing to a premium lockup and leave lifestyle, Chemistry’s brand creative for the new development pulls inspiration from the coastal community in which it is to be located.

More than 19,000 new dwellings were consented in Auckland over the past year, making inroads into the region's housing shortage, according to stats revealed by Stats NZ in August 2021.

Pat Murphy, Co-Founder & Creative Director of Chemistry, says: “With housing going up at lightning speed across Auckland it’s great to work with a company that is passionate about creating contemporary, solid homes that will last for generations to come.

“From the design stage to building and handing over the keys their experience is proven and they always deliver beautiful new homes that blend in with their surrounding environment.”

Marija Ewan, Business Director at Chemistry, says: “We’re very excited to be working on such a beautiful development for Jalcon Homes and have loved exploring the Hibiscus Coast and Orewa, which were the inspiration for the name, look and feel of the brand identity.”

Winning this account rounds off a strong start to the year for Chemistry who also picked up Huckleberry NZ, Red Rat, and McKenzie and Willis.

Chemistry works with some of the country’s largest energy, automotive, financial and technology brands including Z Energy, Jaguar Land Rover, State and AMI insurance and Schick Razors.

Chemistry’s appointment is effective immediately.