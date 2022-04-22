Two men charged for unlawful hunting near Kawerau

KAWERAU

Please attribute to Senior Sergeant Tristan Murray, Rural Response Manager:



Two men have been arrested and charged in relation to unlawful hunting on a forestry block near Kawerau on Wednesday 20 April.



The men were found hunting on Tui Glen Farm.



One of the men was a firearms licence holder, and his licence will now be subject to revocation procedures.



A 31-year-old man will be appearing in Whakatāne District Court on 26 April.



A 27-year-old man will be appearing in Tauranga District Court on 29 May.



Police are very concerned about this type of offending as it can be extremely dangerous.



Unlawful hunting puts other people who may be in the area at risk and it could have potentially fatal consequences.



Police urge all landowners and managers to call Police immediately if they discover people unlawfully on their land.



They can be assured appropriate action will be taken.



Hunters must obtain permission from the landowner or permits from the Department of Conservation.