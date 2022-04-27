Grom Series Event Returns to Gisborne after 10-year Hiatus

GISBORNE

It’s been ten years since a New Zealand Grom Series event has been held in Gisborne, but in May (14th – 15th) the drought will be broken with groms from around the country descending on Tairawhiti, Gisborne for the Sequence Surf Shop Gisborne Junior Pro.



Held at Midway Beach with the backup venue of Makorori, this new grom comp, supported by Creatures of Leisure and Sex Wax adds another exciting event to the already stacked calendar for New Zealand’s junior surfers.



“The Gisborne region has been keen to have a grom comp down here for some time” says Gisborne Boardriders Florian Bub. “We are stoked to see the Sequence Surf Shop Gisborne Junior Pro going ahead this year. We are really looking forward to a fantastic event in 2022 and would love to see the groms return year after year as the final stop on the New Zealand Grom Series.”



Conditions in May are generally ideal for Gisborne with consistent westerly (offshore) winds and groomed groundswells creating perfect conditions for the groms at Midway Beach. As winter looms south swells also begin marching up the coast more frequently meaning the groms will need to be prepared for everything.



In preparation for the 2022 World Junior Championships in El Salvador most of the New Zealand Junior Surfing Team will be attending the event for one last event on home soil before making the trip to El Salvador where the groms will be surfing against the best juniors from all over the world. Finn Vette (Gisborne) is on New Zealand Junior Team member that may return from Otago University early to begin his preparation.



Local Asia Braithwaite hopes to continue her solid run of momentum from the summer grom comps too as well a number of local surfers that will enjoy participating at home for once.



With juniors from all over the country heading to Gisborne, the top ranked surfers including Kalani Louis, Natasha Gouldsbury, Tao Mouldey, Skylar Mcfetridge, Sam Frazerhurst and Poppy Entwisle will have their work cut out to keep their top positions on the New Zealand Grom Series rankings.



The Sequence Surf Shop Gisborne Junior Pro is part of the wider New Zealand Grom Series which includes the Billabong Grom Series, the South Island Connect Group Grom Series and a number of other individual junior events.



Surfers from Ahipara down to Dunedin will take part on the weekend in Under 14, Under 16 and Under 18 divisions with action taking place from 8am – 5pm daily.



This year’s event would not be possible without the support of Sequence Surf Shop Gisborne, Gisborne Boardriders, Creatures of Leisure, Sex Wax and Eastern & Central Community Trust (ECCT).