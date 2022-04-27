Single Item Furniture Movers

AUCKLAND

Not all Auckland Furniture Movers are happy to do single item moves, preferring instead to focus on only whole house lots. Tony's Transport, on the other hand, is delighted to move single items of furniture. Especially items too heavy for you to lift yourself, such as a piano. And it's not just pianos that the Team at Tony's Transport is moving. It's common for the team to move large, heavy dining tables, cabinets, or sofas. It's not uncommon for a 4-seat sofa to be too long to easily fit on a trailer, making Tony's Transports truck the ideal solution. Combine this with their strong, able-bodied movers and years of experience, and there are very few single items of furniture that Tony's team can't move.

While Tony's Transport is more than happy to move single items of furniture, they can also help with any home or office move.

You can reach Tony's Transport on 0800 866 978 of see more about their single item furniture moving on their website.