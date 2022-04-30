Queenstown Is The Ultimate Kiwi Getaway

QUEENSTOWN

Queenstown is undoubtedly the ultimate Kiwi Getaway location. It's on every New Zealander's bucket list. Rotorua will always be a popular spot for a family getaway due to its proximity to Auckland and Hamilton; most families would really rather be in Queenstown.

So what should you look for when choosing a Queenstown Hotel for your getaway? First of all is it a romantic getaway or a family getaway? As you'll find, you have different considerations for each. What are you looking to do while you are in Queenstown? Are you there for the bars and the nightlife or the skiing and mountain biking? Do you want a hotel with a pool? Or is a bar more important?

For Families visiting Queenstown, there are several great hotels to choose from, with the main factors being your budget and availability. It is typical for popular hotels like Heritage Queenstown or Holiday Inn Frankton to be packed during school holidays. And it's not just mid-priced hotels that sell out. 5-star options like The Rees and Sofitel will often be full at peak times too. Because my kids love to swim, I always look for a hotel with a pool in Queenstown. Heritage is my favorite, as it has a fabulous indoor-outdoor pool. You can get in the water inside, then swim out. And, it's heated so that you can use it year-round.

Budget is even more critical when choosing a hotel for a romantic getaway in Queenstown. The range is huge, from a few hundred dollars a night too many thousands. Suppose you're in Queenstown for a special occasion, like a honeymoon or your wedding anniversary, then you'll want to go all out. That being the case, there are some incredible luxury lodges. Some are only accessible by helicopter! You can spend as much as $10,000 a night for a penthouse apartment at a private hotel, but there are also some cheaper hotels for a more low-key romantic getaway, like mi-pad, which is perfect for younger couples. Its tiny rooms are clean and modern, perfect for a weekend getaway.

There's so much to see and do in Queenstown, from incredible scenery to fantastic wineries and dining. Opportunities for adventure are endless with skiing, mountain biking, hiking, rafting, jet boating, bungy jumping... The list goes on, you can stay in Queenstown for a month, and you'll run out of money before you run out of things to do.