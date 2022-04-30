Search for missing fisherman formally suspended

OPOTIKI

The search for a fisherman reported overdue from Tōrere has been formally suspended, nearly two weeks after it began.



The man failed to return from a fishing trip on Sunday 17 April and the search for him began that afternoon.



While weather conditions initially hampered the search, conditions have been in the searchers’ favour in the latter part of the search.



Extensive searching at sea by Coastguard, aerial searching by RNZAF and Coastguard aircraft ,and ground-based searching of the coastline by Police Search and Rescue, LANDSAR and Surf Life Saving personnel did not locate the man.



In the final act of the search on Friday 29 April Police, iwi and whānau of the man walked the beaches and searched secluded rocky coves, followed by a karakia.



Some items found on the coastline during the past two weeks are believed to belong to the missing man and they have been returned to whānau.



A rāhui will remain in place along the coast near Tōrere until further notice.



Police wish to thank everyone involved in the search.

Our thoughts are with the man's whānau and friends at this time.