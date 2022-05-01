Wahlburgers comes to New Zealand

AUCKLAND

Hollywood actor, producer, restauranteur, businessman and philanthropist, Mark Wahlberg, is bringing his Wahlburgers family restaurant chain to New Zealand. This location will be owned and operated by the Mustaca family, who have built United Cinemas into Australia’s largest independent, family-owned owned cinema chain.



New Zealand’s first Wahlburgers family restaurant will have a capacity of 240 guests and will be located at the former Euro Restaurant and Coley & Punch venue, Shed 22, Princess Wharf, Auckland CBD.

Mark Wahlberg says, “I am excited to be working with the Mustaca family as they bring Wahlburgers to New Zealand. I love all the things we have in common, especially family, film, and music. I’m really looking forward to opening the first Wahlburgers in New Zealand and I hope to visit soon.”

Sam Mustaca CEO of United Cinemas New Zealand and WBIP (trading as Wahlburgers New Zealand) says, “We are thrilled to bring Wahlburgers to guests here in New Zealand. We had been following the concept for years and with its natural ties to the entertainment industry, bringing Wahlburgers into the experience at United Cinemas just seemed like a perfect fit. The first Wahlburgers will be in Auckland’s CBD and we plan to roll out 4 more as stand-alone restaurants as well as at our United Cinema location in the Bay of Plenty. With really great food, beers and a fun atmosphere, we think it’s going to be a big hit.”

Wahlberg continues, “It all started with my brother, Chef Paul, who has spent his entire career in the kitchen. For the last 10 years he’s dedicated himself to delivering guests an exceptional experience, no matter where in the world they are visiting a Wahlburgers. We’re excited to open the first location in New Zealand and are looking forward to growing the brand with the Mustaca family.”