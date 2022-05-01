Experienced Business Broker Makes Big Difference To Sale Process

Knowing whether your business is ready for sale can be a difficult process.

However, with the guidance of an experienced business broker the business sales process can be dealt with ease and success to ensure that you achieve maximum value.

Few business owners decide to sell on the “spur of the moment” unless unforeseen circumstances create an urgency to sell. You may be wondering what to do next and what processes are involved in a successful and smooth transaction? LINK Business Business Brokers located in Hamilton, Waikato, can help you and your business achieve the best possible outcome.

Often once the decision to sell has been established the business owner has a desire for immediate action. However, the management of this process is best not to be rushed to ensure that you will achieve the optimum enterprise value for your business. Engaging with LINK can provide valuable insights into the necessary tasks to prepare the business's succession and ensure the most desirable sale value.

These tasks may include the formal documentation of the business process and systems, making the business less owner centric and identifying potential risks to a purchaser and agreeing mitigation strategies well before listing.

“We are engaged by the business owner to value, prepare and market the business for sale and manage the whole process through to settlement.” – Rick Johnson (pictured), Sales manager/business broker/Link Waikato

Various factors can influence the necessary time to prepare your business for sale. Working together with a business broker, that will add their skills and valuable experience, can be just as important as your choice of solicitor or accountant. Selling your business is likely to be one of the most pivotal transactions of your life!

“LINK can provide you with a highly structured process, a time tested model, and a professional team that can offer valuable insights and assistance in the beginning stages of preparing your business for sale and providing the experienced advice to best structure your departure,” Johnson says.

Rick can be contacted at:

LINK Business Brokers – Waikato

22 Naylor Street, Hamilton East, Hamilton 3216

M: 021 991485

E: rick.johnson@linkbusiness.co.nz





