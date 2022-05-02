Seating technician and customer service support required

HAMILTON

TRT are on the hunt for a seating technician and customer service support to join their Hamilton branch.

They are seeking someone mechanically minded with a flair for sales. This is not your typical technician job. The seating technician will get involved in all areas of the seating department including assembly, repairs, and sales!

TRT want to utilise your technical capability, while developing your sales skills, to help you progress into a career that combines the best of both worlds.

Join a company on the leading edge of truck trailer manufacturing, crane design and manufacturing, as well as truck and trailer parts and mechanical service and repair. TRT are also the NZ Distributor for Hiab equipment and services and KOBELCO crawler cranes.

For more information visit thier Recruitment Hub.

