TRT Celebrate first TIDD Crane in Tasmania

AUCKLAND

Two Firsts for TIDD Crane.

One of TRT's Australian customers, Cranes Combined, recently took delivery of their first 28t TIDD Pick and Carry Crane. This is the first TIDD Crane in Tasmania.

Chris Kolodziej, Managing Director of Cranes Combined says, “We’ve been impressed with the performance of the TIDD. Its roadability is excellent, and it is a very comfortable drive. We’ve also been impressed with the crane’s compact nature. There will always be projects with hard to access areas and the TIDD provides a few extra degrees in articulation which will make a big difference when the tolerances are very tight on site."

TRT are renowned for their innovation and commitment to making things possible.

Making things possible means choosing the better problem to solve, out thinking it, and then by sweating every single detail until it's done, made and, delivered.

Tidd Ross Todd Ltd (TRT) is a privately-owned, family business, specialising in the design, manufacture, sales and delivery of products and services within New Zealand and Australia’s road transport and construction industries.

Their key areas of business include manufacturing, design and engineering, truck and trailer parts in Auckland, Hamilton & Christchurch, truck and trailer mechanical service and repair, crane sales and service, trailer sales and heavy transport and equipment design and manufacture. Most recently TRT has become the NZ Distributor for Hiab equipment and services and KOBELCO crawler cranes.

