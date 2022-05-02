TRT Manufacture Several Crane Trailers for McLeod Cranes

Mt Maunganui-based transportation and lifting services, McLeod Cranes and Hiabs, recently took delivery of their first two TRT Crane Support Trailers, with another two still in build.

TRT are leading trailer manufacturers in New Zealand, designing and manufacturing building fit-for-purpose truck trailers, heavy haulage trailers, house trailers and low loaders. They also deliver manufacture trailers for the Australian market.

Scott McLeod, Managing Director, explains how the trailers have provided their team with a versatile solution.

“The first two trailers are working exactly as expected, with everyone in our team extremely impressed. The first trailer has been designed to be the ideal first support for quick and easy crane setup.”

Read the full story here: https://bit.ly/3varSGh

