MOFFETT E5 NX Latest in All-Electric Truck-Mounted Forklifts.

TRT are excited to announce that HIAB have introduced the MOFFETT E5 NX as the third model in the e-Series of all-electric truck-mounted forklifts.

The MOFFETT E5 NX offers several significant benefits. It puts environmentally friendly technology on the back of trucks. Lifting up to 2,500 kg, it easily masters both rough terrain and difficult to reach job sites – transferring loads quickly and safely through busy yards and building sites.

The emission-free E5 NX has also been nominated for the IFOY 2022 Award.

Hiab is a leading provider of smart and sustainable load handling solutions. Well known for their truck cranes, they also provide EFFER and ARGOS loader cranes, MOFFETT and PRINCETON truck mounted forklifts, LOGLIFT forestry cranes, JONSERED recycling cranes, MULTILIFT skiploaders and hooklifts, GALFAB roll-off cable hoists, and tail lifts under the ZEPRO, DEL and WALTCO brands.

TRT are NZ distributors for HIAB truck cranes, JONSERED log cranes and ZEPRO tail lifts, and provide after-sales support from their three branches across NZ in Auckland, Hamilton and Christchurch.