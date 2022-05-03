DAMEL Add Custom Trailer Manufacturing to Product Range

DAMEL have a long-standing reputation for creating dog kennels that are built to last. Now DAMEL are also custom trailer manufacturers.

DAMEL trailers are made for all purposes including domestic, commercial and heavy machinery. They suit tradies, farmers, firewood merchants, diggers or anybody needing a small domestic trailer. Trailer Features & Extras Can Include:

Crates

Tippers

Electric Brakes

Solar Powered Options

Fold Down Sides

Ramps

Single trailers, Tandem trailers ormulti-axle trailers

DAMEL are custom trailer manufacturers and all of our trailers are completely manufactured here in New Zealand to suit our unique conditions.

As an example, the featured trailer is 3.5 ton and has a 3.6m deck. It includes fold-down sides, and adding a front fold-down makes the deck 600 longer.

The crate is 3.600 long x 1900 wide x 1000 high, with divisions suitable for stock or fire wood.

It has a hydraulic Tip, electric Brakes and is solar powered.

DAMEL also we have a large stock of dog kennels for sale. Their steel kennels range can be completely custom built around the needs of you and your pets. From an individual dog kennel and run, to four bay kennels, we have the ideal solution for you.