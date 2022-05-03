The Need To Ensure Good Early Childhood Education For All

It is a well-established fact that what happens in early childhood has a vastly significant impact on a person’s later life. Having access to a good education in early childhood is, therefore, an absolute necessity to ensure individuals’ optimal gross and fine motor skills, cognitive and linguistic, and problem-solving and other skills development.

Indeed, children who are exposed to holistic learning opportunities from an early age have been found to become better problem solvers, have better emotion regulation, and report generally better psychological and physical health into adulthood. These children also tend to grow into adults who are more competent employees, earn generally higher salaries, and are less likely to commit crimes or abuse substances.

However, not all children have equal access to good early education. Sometimes poor early education is due to parental neglect or a variety of socioeconomic factors. Other times it may be the result of poorly trained teachers. Most often, it’s a combination of factors.

Of further concern is that aside from a general shortage of teachers in the field, many student teachers entering the profession tend to be trained in methods and understandings that do not always align with the most modern understandings of early childhood development and/or the best ways in which to teach young children.

It's vital, therefore, that more individuals not only enter the early childhood education field, but that they gain high-quality training, such as a Graduate Diploma in Early Childhood Teaching. The more properly qualified teachers in the field, the greater the chances of all children accessing valuable early education.

Such a solid foundation in children’s early years can mean not only generally better academic success, but life success as well, thanks to early and successful socialisation, physical and cognitive development, exposure to diversity, and the establishment of lifelong learning.