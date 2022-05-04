Duoplus Begin Marketing Bliss Air in Canberra, ACT

Duoplus are excited to announce a new marketing relationship with Bliss Air Conditioning in Canberra, ACT.

Bliss Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Canberra proudly sells, services and installs all major brands of air conditioning, reverse cycle split systems, commercial refrigeration, and commercial food equipment in Canberra. They also offer competitive sales and installation services for refrigeration and air conditioning equipment throughout Canberra.

Bliss has been a leading Canberra provider for aircon installation and appliance repairs services for over a decade, always maintaining best practices and standards.

They have years of satisfied and happy customers and strive to provide high quality air conditioning in all Canberra suburbs, Chisholm, Gilmore, Red Hill and more.