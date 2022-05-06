Aussie music returns to the slopes for 'Queenstown Long Weekender'

QUEENSTOWN

Australia’s hip hop legends Hilltop Hoods are set to headline one of Coronet Peak’s biggest Night Ski parties of the season, as part of a long weekend of music on the slopes this July.

Queenstown’s Coronet Peak Ski Area Manager Nigel Kerr is thrilled to have Australian acts touch down in Aotearoa, with borders now open.

“The ski season is just around the corner and it’s great to have these exceptional Australian acts back in the country – we’re really looking forward to it,” Kerr says.

This is Hilltop Hoods’ first New Zealand show in three years, since ‘THE GREAT EXPANSE WORLD TOUR’ in 2019 which saw them playing sold out shows to over 100,000 fans in 14 different countries.

In the New Zealand leg of the tour, after playing the country’s major cities, they pulled in a massive crowd of about 5000 spectators at Coronet Peak. They’re expecting to do the same this time round on July 27.

Party-goers can look forward to an electric performance in the mountains, hearing the group’s classics in addition to their latest hit single ‘Show Business’ featuring US soul singer Eamon. They will be joined by DJ Jordan Lee and opened by Riaza Biza.

First Base, the Southern Hemisphere’s premiere Vintage Après Soiree, will kick off at Coronet Peak on Friday (July 29) and at The Remarkables on Saturday (July 30).

The free après parties are the social events of the alpine season in the Aussie ski-fields and are finally headed to New Zealand. Hosted by Tom Tilley, Hugo Gruzman and Harvey M with a special guest appearance by ‘Owl Eyes’ each day.

Guests are encouraged to rock their ugliest winter sweaters or onesies, cosy up by the fire pits and enjoy a fresh mix of après party bangers.

Hilltop Hoods and First Base are both free to attend. Lift tickets required for those who wish to ski.