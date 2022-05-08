infonews.co.nz
Agsafe Weekly Report

Sunday 8 May 2022, 5:00PM
Finance:  The NZ dollar continued its downward move as our economy continues to falter with high inflation and no real long-term strategies.  The interesting move has been in the Russian Ruble as it is at a 3 year high against the US dollars!!

Wool:  Wool prices remain in the doldrums with minor market fluctuations that seem to come to nothing.  

Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: The meat schedules are mostly steady to firmer with some minor intercompany changes.  Killing space is at a premium with dairy farmers finding it difficult to get culls away. 

Dairy Prices:  The g/DT fell 8.5% with WMP & SMP down 6.5%.  The prices are still very strong with the g/DT index still near some of the high points over the last 10 years.

 

Extremely dry autumns make change-overs difficult as there is tension between establishing pasture covers and achieving cow condition score targets.  Both are critical if sharemilkers or owners are moving on.  It creates a good case for using close-up dates and not average pasture covers.  The old 1/3,1/3 close up will achieve target covers in a typical year.

 

Quote: “Be grateful for what you already have while you pursue your goals. If you aren’t grateful for what you already have, what makes you think you would be happy with more.”.

 

