Agsafe Weekly Report

Finance: The NZ dollar continued its downward move as our economy continues to falter with high inflation and no real long-term strategies. The interesting move has been in the Russian Ruble as it is at a 3 year high against the US dollars!!

Wool: Wool prices remain in the doldrums with minor market fluctuations that seem to come to nothing.

Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: The meat schedules are mostly steady to firmer with some minor intercompany changes. Killing space is at a premium with dairy farmers finding it difficult to get culls away.

Dairy Prices: The g/DT fell 8.5% with WMP & SMP down 6.5%. The prices are still very strong with the g/DT index still near some of the high points over the last 10 years.

Extremely dry autumns make change-overs difficult as there is tension between establishing pasture covers and achieving cow condition score targets. Both are critical if sharemilkers or owners are moving on. It creates a good case for using close-up dates and not average pasture covers. The old 1/3,1/3 close up will achieve target covers in a typical year.

Quote: “Be grateful for what you already have while you pursue your goals. If you aren’t grateful for what you already have, what makes you think you would be happy with more.”.