Ukranian Honorary Consul To Visit Christchurch For Speaking Engagements

CHRISTCHURCH

A group of Christchurch women have banded together to help raise funds for the Ukrainian people.

The six driven and passionate women have invited the Ukrainian Honorary Consul, Oleksandr (Alex) Kirichuk, to Christchurch to talk, over three nights, at venues across Christchurch.

Marie McMillan says they knew they had to do something.

“It’s horrendous what is going on. The killing of men, women and children, the destruction of people’s homes and forcing them to live in constant fear,” says Marie.

Entry to the evenings will be by way of donation and raffles will be held with 100% of proceeds raised going directly to the Ukrainian people in Ukraine.

“We are sure many people will be keen to hear from Alex. He is a very experienced speaker and comes from an interesting background. As well as full-time fundraising for the Ukrainian cause, he runs a fully solar-run distillery north of Auckland. Before he came to New Zealand in 2002 with his family, he was a nuclear power plant engineer at places including Chernobyl,” says Marie

Mr Kirichuk will be in Christchurch from Wednesday 18 May through to Friday 20 May.

All inquiries for Marie McMillan on 021486166.

Dates, times and locations

Weds 18thMay Rangiora Baptist Church, 7.30pm

Thurs 19thMay Cashmere Club, 2pm

Thurs 19thMay St Bedes Hall, 7.30pm

Fri 20thMay Kaiapoi Club, 2pm

Fri 20thMay Kaiapoi Club, 7.30pm

Recent story on Oleksandr (Alex) Kirichuk https://www.rnz.co.nz/national/programmes/voices/audio/2018835526/in-the-spirit-of-hope

You can find Mr Kirichuk’s informationhere:https://www.facebook.com/Honorary-Consul-of-Ukraine-in-New-Zealand-105859674855034?_rdr