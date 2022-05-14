MaTo's Seven Benefits Of Hemp Seed Oil For Your Skin

MaTo is developing some of the best soap in New Zealand.

They are combing the long used properties of New Zealand’s Mānuka Honey with the new age properties of hemp seed oil.

After all Hemp as a plant has a vast number of uses but the hemp-seed oil MaTo used in their wash bars does wonders for your skin

Here are the top seven benefits of hemp-seed oil:

1) Antioxidant: Antioxidants are substances that prevent damage to cells. The high levels of linoleic and linolenic acids are responsible for the observed antioxidant effects that hemp-seed oil has. This means that the MaTo Hemp Wash Bar not only cleans your skin but protects it too.

2) Inflammatory- One of the lesser-known benefits of hemp-seed oil is its ability to fight inflammation. Applying hemp oil products directly to the painful area causes natural pain relief. Gamma-linoleic acid in hemp seed oil reduces inflammation.

3) Antibacterial- Hemp has an uncanny ability to kill germs. A 2017 study proved that the antibacterial qualities of hemp-seed oil slowed or even completely halted the activity of various types of bacteria. Makes perfect sense to add it to soap right?

4) Anti-ageing: Hemp-seed oil contains an amazing selection of vitamins A, C E and F as well as omega-3 and omega-6. All of which helps to firm and strengthen the skin which reduces visible lines and wrinkles. Who doesn’t want to look a bit younger?

5) Natural Oils- Many chemical-based soaps can dry out your skin and strip your skin of its natural oil production if used daily. Amazingly hemp seed doesn’t just encourage natural oil production but it regulates it. This makes the MaTo Hemp Wash Bar perfect for everyday use.

6) A Natural Moisturiser: While other soaps dry out your skin the MaTo Hemp Wash bar does the exact opposite. Hemp seed oil attracts water. This is because of the rich fatty acids which retain moisture and encourages new skin cell generation.

7)Reduces acne: Somehow it gets better. Because dry skin can cause the body to overproduce natural oils, it can be the direct cause of acne. By keeping the skin hydrated and regulating oil production hemp seed oil fights acne naturally.

