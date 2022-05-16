Australia and New Zealand's first-ever alternative proteins conference, AltProteins, to be held in Melbourne on May 17

Questions about the future of the region’s alternative proteins sector will be answered by leading experts in the field when AltProteins 22 – Australia and New Zealand’s first-ever alternative proteins conference – takes place in Melbourne on May 17.

Powered by Food Frontier, the region’s independent think tank on alternative proteins, and supported by the Victorian Government, AltProteins 22 will bring together industry pioneers, agri-food and policy experts, and researchers to explore transformative ideas, insights and developments that will inform the trajectory of alternative proteins down under.

“As demand for new, sustainable sources of protein continues to grow globally, forums like AltProteins 22 are essential to foster critical conversations and collaborations that enable our food producers and policymakers to claim a leading role,” said Food Frontier Founder Thomas King.

“We’re excited to host some of the best minds in the field to explore what the global scale-up of new protein industries means for Australia and New Zealand, what we can learn from more mature overseas markets, and what opportunities alternative proteins present for our region’s food and agriculture into the future.”

Hamish Campbell, Sydney Trade Commissioner of New Zealand Trade and Enterprise, which will be represented on a panel at the event, said: “The inaugural AltProteins 22 presents a fantastic opportunity to explore the growth potential of alternative proteins in our region and across Asia Pacific. As seen in our NZ Made with Care campaign, New Zealand producers are driven by Kaitiakitanga - protecting and caring for people, place, and planet for future generations. At NZTE, we are committed to building on a deep understanding of the significant export opportunities that the growing demand for alternative proteins offers for New Zealand manufacturers.”

More than 20 speakers will feature as part of 11 sessions, discussing everything from emerging opportunities for the agriculture sector, new Australian consumer insights, to cultivated meat’s path to market and the Asia export opportunity.

Attendees will also be able to sample an array of plant-based meat products, with the event menu featuring dishes by local businesses MEET, Rogue Foods and Fenn Foods. A networking and drinks event will conclude the summit.

Recently appointed Food Frontier CEO Jane Sydenham-Clarke, recognised as the woman who will fundamentally shape the evolution of the alternative proteins landscape in our region, said the AltProteins 22 conference signifies an important growth milestone for the sector.

"As Australia and New Zealand’s first dedicated alternative proteins conference, AltProteins 22 signals that the local alt-proteins industry is no longer just emerging, but an industry that is here to stay as a financially viable and important contributor to the future of our region’s agri-food sector.

“I’m looking forward to working with industry stakeholders, researchers, policymakers, retailers, innovators and investors to realise the bright future of alternative proteins in the region,” she said.

-ENDS-

AltProteins 22 is sponsored by: [Text Description automatically generated with medium confidence] [A picture containing text, clipart Description automatically generated] [A picture containing icon Description automatically generated] [A picture containing text, tableware, plate, dishware Description automatically generated] [A green and white logo Description automatically generated with low confidence] [A picture containing text, clipart Description automatically generated] [A picture containing icon Description automatically generated] [Icon Description automatically generated] [Logo, company name Description automatically generated]





ALTPROTEINS 22: KEY SESSIONS AND SPEAKERS, MAY 17

Dignitary Addresses by the Victorian Minister for Agriculture Mary-Anne Thomas

Capturing an Emerging Agricultural Opportunity with Australian Plant Proteins’ Phil McFarlane, CSIRO’s Michelle Colgrave, Agriculture Victoria’s Dr Garry Rosewarne and grains farmer David Jochinke

Meet the Industry: Plant-Based Meat including New Zealand company Sustainable Foods’ Justin Lemmens on a panel with other manufacturers

Demand on our Doorstep: The Asia Opportunity with Deloitte’s Vanessa Matthijssen, New Zealand Trade and Enterprise’s Tom Parker, and v2food’s Andrew May

Age of the Flexitarian: Understanding Consumer Attitudes Down Under with CSIRO’s Sinead Golley, who’ll present fresh insights from new research into who’s eating meat alternatives and why, barriers to consumer purchase, and how plant-based meat manufacturers can use these insights to mature the category

Building a $3B Industry: What Consumer Barriers Must be Overcome? with CSIRO’s Dr Sinead Golley, Australian Foodservice Advocacy Body’s Tony Green, and FoodBytes’s Teri Lichtenstein, Accredited Practising Dietitian

Future of Alt Proteins Down Under: Where to From Here? with Food Frontier CEO Jane Sydenham-Clarke, Harvest B’s Kristi Riordan, Kilara Capital’s Ben Krasnostein, and Eden Brew’s Jim Fader

CONFERENCE DETAILS: ALTPROTEINS 22

8:30am-6:00pm, Tuesday 17 May 2022

W Melbourne, 408 Flinders Lane, Melbourne

altproteinsconference.com.au

-ENDS-

Media contacts: For more information, interviews, images or media comment please contact:

Juno Scott-Kelly | +64 21 151 4757 | juno@jsk-communications.com

**AltProteins 22 will adhere to COVID-safe guidelines. There is currently no option to stream AltProteins 22 online as the priority is to deliver a physical event to meet demand for in-person debate and discussion.

About Food Frontier

Delivers research, insights, and introductions to help Australian businesses, policymakers and agriculture sectors better understand emerging protein industries and the considerations and opportunities they present. www.foodfrontier.org.au