Chartered Accountants Supporting Agribusiness in NZ

New Zealand is a small country with a big agricultural industry. Chartered accountants, Auctus, have built up an outstanding agribusiness team, and are proud to support the farming community to create sustainable businesses.

"Our team are experienced and come with strong rural backgrounds. We understand the industry and the core issues being faced. We’re up to date with the latest industry trends and can offer expert advice and practical solutions when you really need it." - Auctus

From someone starting their farming journey, to a multi-farm or multi-entity business with scale, Auctus have the expertise to help you free up your time so you can focus on the things that are most important to you.

The Auctus agribusiness team can help with:

Accounting services

Taxation services

Completing budgets, and timely budget updates for material changes and variance reporting

Profit, cashflow and tax forecasting

Monitoring and holding regular meetings on seasonal performance

Goal setting to achieve herd/farm ownership goals and other long-term objectives

Long term financial modelling and ‘what if’ scenarios

Advice and strategies for achieving equity growth

Optimising financial structures and tax planning

Financial management of day-to-day debtors and creditors

Payroll support

GST preparation

Fuel rebates

Benchmarking reporting

Management reporting

Succession planning

Assistance with employment agreements and other agreements such as sharemilking agreements, contracts, and leases

Advice on industry best practice

Assistance with agri-governance

Modern cloud-based agri-information systems including Xero, Figured, Hubdoc and payroll programmes

Auctus started as chartered accountants in Hamilton, and now also have offices in Auckland, Tauranga, New Plymouth and Napier.