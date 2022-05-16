Chartered Accountants Supporting Agribusiness in NZ

New Zealand is a small country with a big agricultural industry. Chartered accountants, Auctus, have built up an outstanding agribusiness team, and are proud to support the farming community to create sustainable businesses.
"Our team are experienced and come with strong rural backgrounds. We understand the industry and the core issues being faced. We’re up to date with the latest industry trends and can offer expert advice and practical solutions when you really need it." - Auctus
From someone starting their farming journey, to a multi-farm or multi-entity business with scale, Auctus have the expertise to help you free up your time so you can focus on the things that are most important to you.
The Auctus agribusiness team can help with:
- Accounting services
- Taxation services
- Completing budgets, and timely budget updates for material changes and variance reporting
- Profit, cashflow and tax forecasting
- Monitoring and holding regular meetings on seasonal performance
- Goal setting to achieve herd/farm ownership goals and other long-term objectives
- Long term financial modelling and ‘what if’ scenarios
- Advice and strategies for achieving equity growth
- Optimising financial structures and tax planning
- Financial management of day-to-day debtors and creditors
- Payroll support
- GST preparation
- Fuel rebates
- Benchmarking reporting
- Management reporting
- Succession planning
- Assistance with employment agreements and other agreements such as sharemilking agreements, contracts, and leases
- Advice on industry best practice
- Assistance with agri-governance
- Modern cloud-based agri-information systems including Xero, Figured, Hubdoc and payroll programmes
Auctus started as chartered accountants in Hamilton, and now also have offices in Auckland, Tauranga, New Plymouth and Napier.