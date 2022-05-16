Christchurch Company Provides a Thorough Clean with an Eco-Friendly Touch

CANTERBURY

Beginning in March 2021 with a small operation in Central Otago Inderjit bought a local cleaning business named Phoenix Cleaning Service and decided to make it his own. With a dream of expanding throughout New Zealand including Auckland, Wellington and then Australia, Biome is an up-and-coming service focusing on eco-friendly commercial and residential cleaning.

Covid has presented tough times for all, but Biome has proved the value of their services which is evidenced in their 150% growth in their first year despite lockdown restrictions. With the name Biome derived from the meaning of flora and fauna they can offer an eco-friendly service that’s easy on the environment as well as your health and don’t mind going the extra mile for their clients.

Great experience! Very through clean of my bathrooms and you managed to get lots of soap scum off my shower that I hadn’t been able to maintain due to my health! Really appreciated the effort and standard to which it was cleaned to. Thankyou! – Kate Fahey

Biome boasts punctual, determined, and talented staff that will go above and beyond for their clients and don’t mind picking up an extra task or two upon request. Simply discuss with Biome the services you require, schedule a time and Biome will fulfil your cleaning needs in a fast and reliable manner.

To increase productivity and the health of your employees Biome can provide a reliable and punctual service to sanitize and declutter your commercial workspace. In these times the phrase cleanliness is close to godliness applies more than ever. Services Biome can offer you include, carpet cleaning, furniture polishing, sanitising workspaces including desktops, as well as disinfecting your bathrooms, kitchens and/or breakroom. Let your employees focus clearly on their tasks and increase their productivity while Biome take care of all your office cleaning needs.

Biome

Phone Number: 0220760866

Website: https://biomeclean.com/

MediaPA

Phone Number: 0274 587 724

Website: https://mediapa.co.nz/