A strong step forward in addressing health inequities for Māori is one of the key positives in today’s budget according to the Chair of New Zealand’s peak body for Primary Care, Federation of Primary Health Aotearoa NZ (FPHANZ).

Steve Chadwick says the $11.1b earmarked for the health reforms indicates a strategic and long-term approach to improving our health system.

“It shows a long-term commitment to improvements that are badly needed to help future-proof the New Zealand health system,” she says. “With $ $1.8b in new spending for the coming year to address historic cost pressures, including DHB deficits, and $76m to invest in workforce development for training and primary care specialists, we believe some of the issues the country has been facing can start to be addressed,” she says. “We have never seen a budget focus on health like this before.”

Consumer representative on the FPHNZ board, Philip Chapman, is based in Nelson and is the National Chair of Male Survivors Aotearoa. He works with those affected by homelessness, family violence, sexual violence, addiction and mental health. He says the $202m announced for mental health will be “very welcome”.

“It’s been a long time coming. I know what a difference this could make,” he says, adding he looks forward to hearing more details regarding the funding allocation. “We don’t need more committees; this money has to go to the people actually doing the work.”

As well as mental health, dental health has received a welcome boost in this year’s budget Federation board member, Māori Health expert and former Deputy Director-General of Health, Teresa Wall is a member of the Māori Oral Health Quality Improvement Group and says she is pleased with the funding announced however more detail is needed.

“Child oral health data shows a far greater proportion of Māori have dental disease, and their experience of this disease is more severe,” she says. “We congratulate the Government on delivering its election promise to increase the special needs grant administered by MSD to cover emergency dental treatment from $300 to $1000. We are assuming that people who access this dental grant will be able to use this for dental treatment over multiple years and not just for one-off pain relief, and will still be eligible for the special needs grant for their other emergency needs.”

Steve Chadwick says there is still much detail to come however the FPHANZ believes this budget will create the building blocks that will enable the meaningful change to the basic foundations of how we deliver health services.

Our Mission | Mīhana

To make comprehensive primary health care the foundation of the New Zealand health system.

Who we are:

The Federation of Primary Health Aotearoa is New Zealand’s peak body for Primary and community Care. We promote health and wellbeing, on behalf of members for the benefit of the population of New Zealand. In 2018, 70 of New Zealand’s primary health and community care leaders representing PHO’s, pharmacy, midwifery, allied health, nursing and others came together to form the Federation of Primary Health Aotearoa New Zealand. The organisation was initially chaired by Dame Annette King. The current chair is Hon Steve Chadwick.

Post COVID and with the health system review well underway, the reach and membership of the Federation is now being expanded to all areas of primary and community health including: Aged care, Wellness, Community health, NGO’s, Mental health, Maori, Iwi, Disability, Professional organisations.​

The Federation is an all-encompassing peak body that requires members to set aside their separate sector interests – putting person-centred care before all else. We aim to influence the discussion in primary care policy throughout New Zealand. Our membership represents providers of primary and community care.

The Federation was established to bring together organisations and stakeholders from across the primary health and community care sector for the benefit of the health and well-being of all New Zealanders. We believe fostering effective partnerships with communities and promoting integrated multi-agency and multi-professional health services is the way forward. The Federation is committed to providing an interactive forum that enables collaboration and partnership; endorses co-design with communities; facilitates the sharing of information, knowledge, and resources; promotes good practice and equitable health outcomes; and contributes to the development and implementation of health policy.

Governance

Following the adoption of the Constitution on 29 March 2021, some Board members have transitioned, and others have been co-opted. They will hold their positions until the next Annual General Meeting which is to be held before November 2022. An election process will take place.

Current Board Members

Hon. Steve Chadwick (Independent Chair)

Karen Guilliland – College of Midwives

Andrew Gaudin – Pharmacy Guild

Dr Angus Chambers – General Practitioner, Christchurch PHO

Dr Jeff Lowe – General Practitioner and Chair General Practice New Zealand

Jenny Carryer – College of Nurses Aotearoa

Teresa Wall – Director Wall Consultants

Sheldon Ngatai – Consumer Representative

Phillip Chapman – Consumer Representative

Dr Don Matheson