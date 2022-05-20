Goldstar Heat Pumps are now Daikin Specialist Dealers

HAMILTON

Goldstar Heat Pumps are an award winning dealer of Fujitsu Heat Pumps in New Zealand, and are now also Daikin Authorised Dealers in Hamilton and Tauranga.

Goldstar Heat Pumps have sold Fujitsu, Mistubishi Electric and Daikin heat pumps for many years, and have now been recognised by Daikin as authorised specialist dealers.

Daikin is a global leader in air conditioning, with products sold in over 140 countries. In New Zealand, Daikin air conditioners are distributed through a nationwide network of authorized dealers.

Daikin air conditioners are known for their energy efficiency, reliability, and versatility, and have been installed in a wide range of applications including residential, commercial, and industrial.

A Daikin Authorized Dealer is a contractor that has been specifically trained and authorized to sell, install, and service Daikin HVAC products. Daikin Authorized Dealers are held to the highest standards of customer service and satisfaction, and are an excellent resource for anyone considering a Daikin HVAC system for their home or business.

"Our Daikin Dealers are selected and authorised as specialists in their field. Most have been around for a really long time and are a part of your community. They all know their stuff and always have your best interests in mind." - Daikin