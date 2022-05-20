iTrade Win with Electrician Quote Example

The ability to create professional looking quotes that are designed to convert has the potential to improve your workflow and increase sales.

iTrade have created multiple templates and have released an electrician quote example that shows you how its done.

Manually generating and tracking quotes is a time consuming and frustrating task. According to iTrade, automating much of this repetitive task using a quoting app is a time-saving and effective solution.

iTrade is the best value and fully featured job management and quoting app for tradesman, and their simple building block process makes creating your own template a breeze:

Introduction - create a strong connection with your potential customer

Scope and Pricing - list the major aspects of work to be completed, followed by the time and materials needed for the job. The project can be broken up into pre-saved schedules for frequent jobs, and each schedule can have compulsory or optional items.

Exclusions and Notes - specify the boundaries to the project

Footnotes - add any final notes for clarity

Attachments - Select which documents will be included as attachments when you email this quote to your customer. Uses include your terms of trade, product brochures, etc

Logos & Images - Selected logos and images will be embedded into the quote at the end. Uses include brand logos, membership logo etc.

iTrade offer the ability to email a PDF or a webpage view of the quote.

Sending a link allowing customers to view, accept options, send a note or ask a question.

Customers can accept online at their leisure, or download the PDF from the link.

See the exact time and date that your potential customers viewed the quote.

iTrade offers 8 different ways to display pricing, 4 ways to display tax (GST, VAT, Sales Tax or No Tax) and a “Traditional” or “Contemporary” layout, adding up to 64 different views.

iTrade suggest that you want to use a quoting app that includes the following as a minimum:

A variety of default templates

Helpful default expiry dates

Schedules with pre-set items and pricing for frequently used jobs

Automated reminders based on dates on the quote

Minimum margin settings to help protect your profitability

Powerful mandatory attachment options i.e terms of trade, company profile

Handy preset reply email address for quotes – don’t miss a job

Total flexibility with itemised line pricing or itemised one price options

Quotes can be a simple one page, or a multi-page document like the example below.

It's not hard to see why iTrade is the best value job management software for tradesman, and is used throughout New Zealand, Australia and the United Kingdom.