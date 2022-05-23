Goldstar Lead with Heat Pump Specials

HAMILTON

Once again Goldstar are leading the way with heat pump specials as winter approaches.

Due to their bulk-buying ability, Goldstar are offering Daikin, Mitsubishi and Fujitsu heat pumps for great prices.

Daikin Cora-Series FTXM25UVMZ

Cooling Capacity 2.5 KW

Heating Capacity 3.2 KW

$2199 including GST & installation (RRP: $ 2449)

Mitsubishi – EcoCore AP 20 High Wall Heat Pump

Cooling Capacity 2.0 KW

Heating Capacity 2.5 KW

$2359 including GST & installation (RRP: $ 2400)

Fujitsu ASTG14LUCB Heat Pump – 6 year warranty

Cooling Capacity 4.2 KW

Heating Capacity 5.4 KW

$2299 including GST & installation (RRP: $ 2600)

Goldstar heat pump specials are for back-to-back installation. Installs that are not back-to-back or require more than one visit to install will cost slightly more. A site visit is usually all it takes to get a final quote so that you know exactly what the cost will be, with no surprise extra costs involved.

Goldstar are a award winning heat pump installer and are now authorised specialist dealers for Daikin, based in Hamilton and Tauranga. Daikin is the world's largest HVAC manufacturer. They have been around for 95 years and are used in more than 160 countries worldwide.