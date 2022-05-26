Eliminate False Limiting Beliefs by Marisa Gonzalez Unlock your Potential

Take Action and Eliminate False Beliefs

We believe many things that are not true. In fact, commonly held beliefs turn out to be incorrect. For example, we now know that the world is not flat and that the Earth revolves around the sun. This wasn’t always the case.

Your parents may have told you something they believed to be true. It may have been true to the best of their knowledge but it may not be an absolute truth. Our life experiences also led us to false conclusions and to create false beliefs.

Contemplate what you believe about life and yourself that might not be true. False beliefs can greatly limit your options. It could change everything if you actually knew the truth!

You might think that you’re not good at sports or public speaking. You might believe that you’re not talented or that nothing you do is good enough. It’s time to show yourself that many of your beliefs are inaccurate. One of the best ways to find and eliminate false beliefs is through experimentation.

Here are some things to try:

1. Make a list of your limiting beliefs for which you don’t have significant proof. Significant proof is repeated personal experience. One experience doesn’t prove a thing. Even two experiences can just be a coincidence. Get some real proof.

2. Start with a limiting belief that you can test easily. Think of a belief about something you think you can’t do or that you’re not good at. This might be based on the experience of not being able to do it in your younger days.

3. Learn what you need to know. You might need to purchase a book or take a course to learn what you don’t know. Maybe your skills are a little rusty. Perhaps you need to work on minimising the anxiety that situation or task give you.

What do you need to learn or do to put yourself in the position to test your false belief fairly?

4. Practice. If you believed that you couldn’t learn to play the piano, you wouldn’t prove it to yourself by picking up a piano for the first time and giving a concert. It takes practice to test your belief.

· You can’t prove to yourself that you are not good at something by just trying a single time.

· Practice your skills. Get out of your comfort zone and practise with others. Learn and then practise. Then practise some more.

· Engage in your interests with others. Join a group or a class with like-minded people.

5. Test yourself. Make the test fair.

Give yourself 30 days to try what you want to do. You don’t have to be perfect. The whole premise was that you believed you couldn’t do it. Trying it and starting changing the way you see the situation would start proving that belief to be false.

6 Keep your expectations realistic. You’re probably not trying to prove to yourself that you’re the best in the world at something.



7. Adjust your beliefs. With the proper preparation, you’ll find that 99% of your limiting beliefs are false. Once you’ve proved yourself wrong, be willing to adjust your beliefs accordingly.

Now go tackle another one. Challenge your limiting beliefs one by one and decide whether or not they’re true. Use your own personal experience. Test your assumptions whenever you have the chance. You’re likely to discover a whole new world of skills and experiences that you’ll enjoy and that will make you develop and grow.

Marisa Gonzalez

RTT Practitioner, NLP Master Practitioner & Empowerment Coach

https://www.facebook.com/MarisaGonzalezCoaching

https://www.marisagonzalez.co.nz/

https://www.instagram.com/marisagonzalezcoaching/

https://www.linkedin.com/in/marisa-gonzalez-aguiar-32b55952/

