Transmission Gully Is Now Open!

For most locals, the opening of Transmission Gully in Wellington, after years in the making, brings a sigh of relief. The drive out of Wellington is quicker and there won’t be as many traffic jams. However, the communities living along the new highways’ perimeter have additional concerns.

Busy roads can be exceptionally loud for homeowners and their families, with transmission gully being no exception. The new four-lane motorway connecting Kapiti Coast with Tawa opened at the end of March 2022. Many residents living nearby have found the associated road noise to be intrusive. It’s causing people in these nearby communities to feel unsettled in their homes. If this sounds like you, whether you’re living near Transmission Gully, or another loud road and want some more peace and quiet, Eversure Double Glazing can help you out.

Eversure has developed a range of double-glazing solutions specifically for reducing noise in your home or office. Intrusion Control double glazed windows lower noise from the external environment. Double glazed windows are capable of reducing sound levels by 31 decibels. This solution makes a huge difference to your home if you are struggling with noise. Not only does double glazing create a quieter home for your family, but it also helps in controlling the environment in your home. This means it can create a warmer, and dryer home in winter, and cooler in summer.

Eversure Double Glazing is a local company, with all products fabricated in their Porirua workshop. As a local company, we understand Wellington homes and know what solutions work best for you.