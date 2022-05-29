Arden meets with Amazon Web Services CEO

Amazon Web Services chief executive officer, Adam Selipsky, met with New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, at Amazon’s Seattle campus as part of the Prime Minister’s US trade visit.

Selipsky says they had a great discussion about digital transformation, skills development and sustainability.

Amazon Web Services is investing $7.5 billion to build data centres in New Zealand.

Their first office in New Zealand opened in 2013 and now employs over 100 employees.

The new services, which open in 2024, will be 100% powered by renewable energy.

Selipsky says they will add over 200 staff to the New Zealand team over the next few years.