Agsafe Report

Finance: The NZ dollar firmed following the Reserve Banks50 point lift of the OCR in an attempt to dampen the rampant inflation. The world’s financial markets are struggling to control inflation after the massive print of money through the Covid pandemic.

Wool: Wool prices remain in the doldrums with minor market fluctuations that seem to come to nothing.

Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: The lamb & mutton schedules have lifted while the beef & venison schedules remain steady. Killing space remains at a premium and there are continuing difficulties in obtaining shipping space.

Dairy Prices: The dairy prices seem to be stabilizing and Fonterra has offered an opening range of $8.25 to $9.75 for the 2022/23 season with an opening payment of $5.40/kg ms. The drop in NZ dollar terms is due to the higher NZ dollar.

If you are shifting stock you must comply with the regulations and stand the stock off grass 24 hours before and feed hay. Complete the NAIT transfer documents even if the stock go to another farm under the same ownership and make sure all the stock are fit for transportation. Update your stock records on any “cloud-based” recording system you are on such as MINDA.