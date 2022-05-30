CHRISTCHURCH

Black & White Coffee Cartel, NZ's first and only micro-roasting coffee network is coming to Prebbleton Village Square.

With 12 eclectic coffee shops throughout New Zealand boasting on-site micro coffee roasting, cabinet food, and with all food prepared onsite, Shannon Gilmore from Prebbleton Village Square said he couldn’t wait to get his first coffee.

“It’s fantastic to have Black & White Coffee Cartel joining us. They rose loud and proud out of post-earthquake Christchurch, immediately becoming iconic and loved by the people of Christchurch.”

Gilmore said Black & White Coffee were among the first of the notable new cafes to grace Christchurch, kicking off a new café culture for a new city with their funky, independent coffee shop style.

“Their personality and culture are a great fit for us so we couldn’t be more pleased they want to be part of our development and our local Prebbleton community.”

Black & White Coffee Cartel Franchise Director Alan Win said he was excited to open another outlet in Canterbury where the network got its start in February 2015, opening in Victoria Street.

“We are more than just a coffee shop, we bring you an experience; coffee is about people. We can't wait to serve the community,” he said.

Prebbleton Village Square has over 2000m2 of tenancy space and features a unique design that will see car parking on the outside of the development resulting in a family-friendly open square space complemented by retail shopping, a gym, cinema and the first-ever health centre for the community.

As part of the development the bottle store has been rebranded as a Henrys and one of the largest Medical Health Hubs in the South Island Yaldhurst Health, is setting up as Prebbleton Health.

“Prebbleton Village Square will feature a refurbished Prebbleton Village Tavern and will provide a family-friendly open space that will also be great for events,” Gilmore said.

“The aim is to build a strong destination profile centred around a village square and entertainment venue for the district. We are focused on it adding value to the community and region while being committed to being a precinct that is welcoming, safe for all, inclusive and offers diverse experiences.”

For more information see www.PrebbletonVillageSquare.co.nz