Hamilton Café and Bar The Cook Highlights Its Latest Events

There is always a huge amount of activity in this little corner of Hamilton East: Over the following months, Hamilton Café and Bar The Cook is offering some exciting events for those looking to spice up their week with a bit of entertainment.

The Cook Comedy returns, boasting New Zealand's longest-running pub comedy gig which will begin again after the delays of recent years. This comedy act involves the talent Simon McKinney and Jarred Fell performing a two-hour-long show dated Thursday, June 9 tickets for this event can be located and purchased on the Eventfinda website.



The Cook is also available for a variety of functions at the client’s request. “We can provide catering, sound, and screen, as well as well-priced beverages of every taste,” says Cook owner Chris Rollitt.

Following the comedy gig event, The Cook will be hosting the Men’s Mental Health Fundraiser on Saturday August 6. This fundraiser will be a full-on gala display with drinks and samplers as well as the live music band “Badly Stuffed Animals”. All proceeds from the fundraiser will go directly to the Movember Charity.

“Recently we have had some incredible hosting take place at The Cook including national recording artist Tami Neilson who recorded her latest music video at The Cook. We are grateful for such an exciting experience to have taken place and are looking forwards to view it upon its release!

The launch of Business Connect networking group was also recently hosted at The Cook and has proven to be an incredible success with 50 businesses coming together to celebrate the launch of a new business networking group which was formally opened by Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate.

The Cook:

7 Cook Street, Hamilton New Zealand

Phone: 07856 6088

Email: thecookbar@gmail.com

www. Thecook.co.nz

