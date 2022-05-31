2022 Hydrovac Woodhill 100 entry list

Countdown to the big race
Entries as at Friday 27 May
Ryan Trucks class 1
108 Alan Butler
109 Alan Hilliam
110 Ross Misson
119 Steven Stokes
144 Brad Harvey
157 Tony McCall
169 Paul Eayrs
171 Paul Smith
178 Donn Attwood
188 Michael Smith
196 Justin Davies
BuMac Engineering class three
303 Greg Mullins
310 Connor Nicklin
333 Brendon Old
363 Jacob Houghton
377 Mike Gibson
393 Mark Goldstone
395 Vincent Boortman
397 Rick Sciarone
Advanced Aerospace class five
521 Tyler Castle
551 Holly Russell
On Track Fabrication class eight
822 Paul Hackett
826 Shayne Huxtable
863 Leigh Bishop
866 Martin van der Wal
Class 9
Arnold Jones
Concrete Treatments Challenger VW
C44 Leroy Joseph Forge
C63 Matthew Bishop
Cougar Race Cars Kiwitrucks
J72 Lily Williams
J54 Lucy McKay
MO6 Kenna Baker
ST95 Benjamin Hunter
E&H Motors UTV U class
U06 Gary Baker
U30 Scott Hay
U44 Gavin Dowler
U66 Roger McKay
U72 Scott Mitchell
U77 William Geuze
Smart Electricians UTV S class
S11 Dion Edgecombe
S43 Brian Rutgers
S75 Aaron Rogers
S81 Jon Kelly
S82 Neville Smith