Here we go: 2022 Hydrovac Woodhill 100 Here we go: 2022 Hydrovac Woodhill 100 CREDIT: Mark Baker

2022 Hydrovac Woodhill 100 entry list

Tuesday 31 May 2022, 6:54AM
By Mark Baker
Countdown to the big race

 

Entries as at Friday 27 May

Ryan Trucks class 1

108 Alan Butler

109 Alan Hilliam

110 Ross Misson

119 Steven Stokes

144 Brad Harvey

157 Tony McCall

169 Paul Eayrs

171 Paul Smith

178 Donn Attwood

188 Michael Smith

196 Justin Davies

 

BuMac Engineering class three

303 Greg Mullins

310 Connor Nicklin

333 Brendon Old

363 Jacob Houghton

377 Mike Gibson

393 Mark Goldstone

395 Vincent Boortman

397 Rick Sciarone

 

Advanced Aerospace class five

521 Tyler Castle

551 Holly Russell

 

On Track Fabrication class eight

822 Paul Hackett

826 Shayne Huxtable

863 Leigh Bishop

866 Martin van der Wal

 

Class 9

Arnold Jones

 

Concrete Treatments Challenger VW

C44 Leroy Joseph Forge

C63 Matthew Bishop

 

Cougar Race Cars Kiwitrucks

J72 Lily Williams

J54 Lucy McKay

MO6 Kenna Baker

ST95 Benjamin Hunter

 

E&H Motors UTV U class

U06 Gary Baker

U30 Scott Hay

U44 Gavin Dowler

U66 Roger McKay

U72 Scott Mitchell

U77 William Geuze

 

Smart Electricians UTV S class

S11 Dion Edgecombe

S43 Brian Rutgers

S75 Aaron Rogers

S81 Jon Kelly

S82 Neville Smith

