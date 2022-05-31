Proximity's Director of Design, Nick McFarlane & Sir John Kirwan release iconic 1987 Rugby World Cup Try Digital Artwork

All Black great Sir John Kirwan and Proximity’s Director of Design, Nick McFarlane have released an exclusive digital artwork or NFT, inspired by his iconic try against Italy in the 1987 Rugby World Cup.

The NFT which comes tethered to a collector’s edition selection of personalised JK14 Amarone wine is available to purchase via auction on NFT platform, www.greatestmomentnft.com.

On May 22nd, 1987 during the All Blacks vs Italy game in the first-ever Rugby World Cup, Sir John Kirwan, then only 23 years old, famously ran the length of the field, ploughing through six Italian players to score a try, taking New Zealand to its first ever half century against another team, in a match that would end 70-6 to the All Blacks.

It is one of the most celebrated tries in rugby history which has provided the inspiration for artist Nick McFarlane to create ‘The Try’ - an 87 second long collectable video portrait to commemorate this historic moment, offering only 14 rugby fans and art collectors an exclusive opportunity to secure a unique piece of rugby history that unveils the backstory behind the try and the man behind the legend.

Commenting on the piece Sir John Kirwan said, “This piece of art is about more than just the try. It is a deeply personal insight into what was going through my mind at the time and the long road that led to that exact moment. It peels back the layers and shows the full story, which is something I have always struggled to explain with words.”

In honour of Sir John Kirwan’s jersey and ‘lucky number’, there will be only 14 NFTs available at the auction where successful bidders will also secure 14 bottles of unreleased and limited edition JK14 Amarone wine, with each label displaying a unique artwork derived from the NFT portrait. [A row of bottles Description automatically generated with low confidence]

Nick McFarlane, the artist and creative director for the digital artwork and wine label design, has designed album covers for the likes of The Prodigy, but said this process was something quite unique. “Art like this can’t be created without a subject who is prepared to reveal their rawest emotion. Sir John did just that.”

“The visuals are extremely striking but it’s Sir John’s story that unfolds throughout that is by far the most compelling part.”



‘The Try’ is certified carbon neutral thanks to a partnership with JustCarbon - a blockchain-powered marketplace that simplifies offsetting carbon emissions and supports high-quality carbon removal projects to combat climate change. Additionally, the artwork has been minted on Mintbase, an NFT marketplace built on the Carbon Neutral certified, Near protocol, with a ‘green’ NFT infrastructure.

Buyers should register their interest to purchase ‘The Try’ now at www.greatestmomentnft.com. The auction went live at 3pm on Sunday 29th May and will run for a week.

“We have made sure the buying process is simple and seamless to ensure it is accessible to everyone. Experience with NFTs or crypto isn’t necessary. Bidders can simply register their interest and relax. We’ll take care of the rest,” concludes McFarlane.

Please visit www.greatestmomentnft.com for more information





Sir John Kirwan Bio

Sir John Kirwan is often best known for his international career in rugby as one of the highest try scorers in rugby union history. What was less known is that during his remarkable rugby career he was silently battling depression.

On stepping down from the international rugby spotlight, JK began talking openly about his battles with depression, bringing the then stigma of mental health into the public arena as the spokesperson for the New Zealand government’s mental health awareness campaign. It was for this work, as well as his rugby career, that he was honoured with a knighthood.

Over the years JK has continued to lead public awareness into mental health and wellbeing, and has written about his depression in the books All Blacks Don’t Cry and Stand by Me.



Nick McFarlane bio

Nick wears a few different hats. During daylight hours you’ll find him busily working at Raydar, Proximity Network as Director of Design. After hours he likes to keep busy, producing a wide range of work at the intersection of creativity and innovation. Highlights include solo exhibitions in London, organising and curating groups shows in Auckland. Designing The Prodigy’s No. 1 selling album-cover artwork. And publishing several books on the subjects of creativity and culture.



Original video footage of Sir John Kirwan’s try at the 1987 Rugby World Cup : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HnDXXCTcyV8