New Kobelco Crawler Crane for Fulton Hogan

TRT have delivered a new Kobelco crawler crane to Fulton Hogan in Auckland.

The Kobelco Lattice Boom CKE 1350G-2 Crawler Crane has a max lifting capacity of 150 t × 4.4 m and a max crane boom length of 76.2 m.

Kobelco Cranes have a big reputation for uptime and reliability. Our TRT crane service team continues to offer extensive knowledge, backup service and support to keep you operating across New Zealand.

Pictured from left to right is TRT NZ Crane Sales Manager Dean Mcllroy, Fulton Hogan Plant and Fleet Manager Janice Watson, and TRT Crane Service Manager Elton Peterson.

