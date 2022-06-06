Agsafe Weekly Report

Finance: The NZ dollar was moderately steady through the week but did ease slightly against the Australian dollar following their change of government. The world markets remain unsettled with the high inflation, Ukraine war and too much printed money!!

Wool: Wool prices remain in the doldrums with no great innovations to boost the markets.

Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: The meat schedules are mostly steady with only minor intercompany changes noted for the coming week. Killing space remains at a premium and there are continuing difficulties in obtaining shipping space.

Dairy Prices: Dairy prices are mostly steady and demand remains strong. China is slowly opening up again and there is hope that demand for WMP will increase as a result. There is a world shortage of protein and a growing shortage of food.

It is a good time to review the stock on hand. The seasonal milkers will have time to check the herd and re-check the numbers and the individual cows statistics. I am always amazed at the number of animals in a herd that should have been culled but missed out due to the pressure at the end of the season. With no Fieldays this year you all an extra week!!!