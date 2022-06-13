infonews.co.nz
Agsafe Weekly Rural Report

Monday 13 June 2022, 8:37PM
By Media PA
Finance:  The NZ dollar eased against the US dollar and the Euro after a fall the previous week against the Australian dollar.  The world markets remain unsettled with the high inflation in most western countries.

Wool:  Wool prices remain in the doldrums with no great innovations to boost the markets.  

Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: The meat schedules are mostly steady with only minor intercompany changes.  Killing space is becoming available and the ports in China are working again. 

Dairy Prices:  The g/DT lifted 1.5% again from the easing of the last 4 auctions.  SMP is strong with a 3% gain and is now above the WMP prices.  Butter increased 4.5% while cheese dropped 3.6%.  The demand for dairy commodities is very strong.   

