Paramount Plumbers Wellington in 2022 Trade Wars

WELLINGTON

Wellington plumbers Paramount Plumbing & Gas have two of their team taking part in the Radio Hauraki’s annual Trade Wars.

Brett Williamson and Sam Hutchison will battle it out against 7 other pair of tradies to see which Trade will rule them all and take away the cash of $10,000!

Trade Wars contestants will battle it out in three of the most competitive sports on earth: Darts, Pub Pool and Kiwipong.

In 2021 the sparkies won, but Paramount’s plumbers are hoping to steal the title – and the cash.

The competition takes place in Auckland on Friday 1st July 2022… watch this space!