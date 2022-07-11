Agsafe Report

The NZ dollar was steady against the main trading currencies. The world markets remain unsettled as the war continues in Eastern Europe and economies try to work out ways to manage the printed money!!

Wool: Wool prices remain in the doldrums. It was great to see some innovation on Country Calendar last Sunday!!

Beef, Sheep & Venison schedules: The meat schedules are up for the coming week as the world food shortages become evident. The slaughter facilities are slowly returning to normal production and the companies are able to handle greater kill numbers..

Dairy Prices: The g/DT slipped 4.1% with a reasonable volume on offer. WMP dropped below the $US4,000/tonne while butter fell 9.1% and SMP was down 5.2%. In spite of the drop, the prices and demand is still very strong.

There has been a Foot & Mouth outbreak in Indonesia over the last 2 months with the news only getting out in the last 10-days. The infected areas are close to both Australia and Singapore. If you are traveling to or from Indonesia please be very aware of the transmission risks. And there is a Verroa mite outbreak in Australia.