CHRISTCHURCH

The ‘women standing up for Christchurch’ caught up with former city councillor and now Opportunities Party leader, Raf Manji, in ChCh today. Topics of discussion included getting on with the stadium, housing density across the city and especially within the four avenues, transport, local businesses, improving connections with Wellington and, as Raf put it “how women are in the ascendency at the moment”. #Independent #GetOnWithIt